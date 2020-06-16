 Skip to content

SOCIAL MEDIA VIDEO CAMPAIGNS FOR MARKETERS PART 7

So recycle these videos for your next 12 blogs

At a stroke you’ve solved your “blog content problem”

Customers will love them. They’d much rather watch a quick video blog than plough through a page of text
- no matter how fascinating, engaging or well-written

And Google will love you too, sending your blog more free search traffic.

Your inbound marketing effort will win more.

Blog problem solved

Learn more about Social Media Video Production here.

Part 8: Video energises your social media pages

 

HELP YOUR COLLEAGUES - SHARE THIS BLOG

recent posts

How to make successful business videos

Masterclass Intro: How to make successful business videos

Video energises your social media pages

8 – Video energises your social media pages

Start by thinking slightly differently

6 – Start by thinking slightly differently

Using video to win low cost clicks to your site

5 – Using video to win low cost clicks to your site

Posted in Video and tagged , , , ,