Q: Why are social media videos so cheap?

A: Because they’re short - and quick to make.

They’re throwaway - the paper tissues of the video world.

Google say expensive creativity is less important than regular engaging content.

Social video is designed to be viewed once - as part of a series. These have to be minimal cost.

Result: You get to be liked more - for less. We make social video work for you.

