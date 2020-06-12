Why is social media video so cheap?
SOCIAL MEDIA VIDEO CAMPAIGNS FOR MARKETERS PART 3
Q: Why are social media videos so cheap?
A: Because they’re short - and quick to make.
They’re throwaway - the paper tissues of the video world.
Google say expensive creativity is less important than regular engaging content.
Social video is designed to be viewed once - as part of a series. These have to be minimal cost.
Result: You get to be liked more - for less. We make social video work for you.
