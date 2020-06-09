What’s the difference between explainer video and social media video?
Q: What’s the difference between an explainer video and a social media video?
A: Explainer videos answer customer’s questions. They’re designed to last - and cost a lot more.
Social media videos are deliberately shorter - and much cheaper. They’re part of ongoing conversations between you and your customers. They’re a flash of movement in an ocean of lifeless text & images.
With social media videos you engage fast & frequently. You get noticed.
