Figuring out the cost of a software demo video

You've seen a software demo video on youtube that you like, and want to know what it costs.

Software demo video production cost depends almost entirely on the style of video you choose and the length or runtime of your video.

The advantage of knowing your software demo video's cost in advance is:

you can plan your budget more accurately

avoid the disappointment of wanting a particular video and then finding you can't afford it.

You'd be surprised if you knew how often I get asked:

"How much for a video like this one I've seen on youtube?"

This is the moment of truth for many customers, when they discover their $10,000 dream video doesn't match their $1,000 budget!

To help I've analyzed the 6 most common software demo video styles & costs

- so anytime you see a video you like, you can reference this page, work out its cost and see if you can afford it.

To start, the 6 basic software demo video styles are:

1: Screenshot & caption video

2: 3D animated presenter video

3: Animated infographic demo video

4: Stock footage & animation video

5: 2D animated characters & scenes video

6: DIY software demo video packages

Don't worry if this sounds complicated at first glance. You'll soon quickly get the idea.

The next step is to look at each of these 6 basic software demo video costs & styles - so you can estimate which price bracket you're in.

Once you've decided on your probable price bracket, use our software demo video pricelist to calculate exactly how much your video will cost.