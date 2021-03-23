Video: What a video marketing strategy delivers – updated Mar 2021
Nowadays B2B customers do their own research, asking questions without ever asking you.
All it takes is a series of timely videos to answer these questions effectively.
A video strategy helps you do this, and see beyond today
- by mindfully planning your video goals
- knowing how many videos you need & why
- understanding what each should say
- and knowing the total cost.
This is how you increase your videos’ ability to hit target
- and increase brand awareness.
A Video Strategy is for marketers who plan ahead.