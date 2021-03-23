Nowadays B2B customers do their own research, asking questions without ever asking you.

All it takes is a series of timely videos to answer these questions effectively.

A video strategy helps you do this, and see beyond today

- by mindfully planning your video goals

- knowing how many videos you need & why

- understanding what each should say

- and knowing the total cost.

This is how you increase your videos’ ability to hit target

- and increase brand awareness.

A Video Strategy is for marketers who plan ahead.