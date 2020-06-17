 Skip to content

SOCIAL MEDIA VIDEO CAMPAIGNS FOR MARKETERS PART 8

Facebook tell you this every day. So recycle the videos from your video email campaign.

Post your 12 email videos on social media

This will generate
- greater outreach
- more brand awareness
- increased levels of engagement

And it’s free as you already own the video content.

It’s a spin off from using video for your email campaigns

Let your recycled video content double or triple its value.

Bring on the clicks!

Bring on the love!

 

Learn more about Social Media Video Production here.

