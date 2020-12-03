If you’ve followed this explainer video cost estimating vlog series you’ll now know:

- what videos you need to achieve your specific tech company goals

- your preferred video styles and their price points

- your runtime for each video.

This is how video professionals do it.

Using our online technology & software explainer video price list, you can add it all up fairly accurately.

At the very least it’ll give you an order of video budget for the rest of 2021.

If you want to know more about planning a video strategy, read the Radical Video Strategy.

I wrote this video strategy whitepaper for technologists and software developers who want to plan ahead for their explainer video needs, rather than take a piecemeal, or even knee-jerk approach.

If you want to know what’s in and what’s out in video marketing today, check out our B2B video marketing manifesto.

Last but not least, if you want to know more about the creative process for making an explainer video, here’s an interactive graphic explaining it all from concept-to-delivery.

Thanks for watching this series on estimating the cost of a technology or software explainer video accurately.