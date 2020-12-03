Video 3: Choosing a technology or software explainer video style to match your budget
Estimating the cost of a technology or software video accurately Video 3 - Choosing a style to match your budget
Technology or software explainer video styles come as low cost, medium cost and high cost
- depending on the job they do for you.
To give you an idea what this means, here are three examples to compare:
1: An animated infographic video will headline your unbeatable proposition in 60 seconds.
It’s medium cost
2: A 3D Presenter video can present your vertical market offering in 1-3 minutes
It’s low cost
3: An animated Demo video will showcase your screenshots, workflow & benefits in under 2 minutes
- weeding out time-wasters who never intended to buy.
It’s low or medium cost
It’s important not to spend too much money on any single video
- as many cheaper videos are often more effective at winning new users than a single prestige spend.
If you want know more about explainer video styles see our portfolio. It has a whole section with technology & software explainer video examples.
HELP YOUR COLLEAGUES - SHARE THIS BLOG
recent posts