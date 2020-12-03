It’s 2021 and most technologists & software developers are planning on explainer video to increase the impact, reach and return on their marketing spend.

So what’s it all likely to cost?

Accurately estimating the cost of a technology or software explainer video requires you to know three things in advance:



1 - The goal of your video (or each video), ie, its exact business objective in writing, so if you’re feeling ambitious, write your objective down now.



2 - The style of video most effective for achieving your business goal

- whether a low cost style, medium cost, or high cost style. There are whole ranges of animation styles at different price points.



3 - The runtime or length of your proposed explainer videos

- as video runtime is the taxi meter you’re paying for.

Only with these three pieces of information can you get an exact price for your videos.

Try using our detailed technology explainer video price list to make a start with figuring out your video budget.