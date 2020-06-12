 Skip to content

SOCIAL MEDIA VIDEO CAMPAIGNS FOR MARKETERS PART 5

In marketing today winning cheap clicks is the pinnacle of achievement.

It’s all too easy to pay $5, $10 even $20 per click to get traffic to your website with no guarantee they’ll buy.

It’s an expensive business and gets more expensive every day.

 

Low cost social media video campaigns are an alternative to the cost-per-click route.

Our next 3 videos explain how to make low cost video work for your social media channels

 

Learn more about Social Media Video Production here.

Part 6: Start by thinking slightly differently

 

How to make successful business videos

Video energises your social media pages

You have 12 videos from your email video campaign

Start by thinking slightly differently

