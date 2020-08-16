 Skip to content

VIDEO MARKETING CAMPAIGN - Low cost animated video for safety & training campaign

As we discovered from researching our customer enquiries, many safety and training managers are not fully aware of what low cost animated video is, what it can do, and when to use it.

This 6 part series tells all, comparing low cost 2D and 3D animation styles, showing how each has its own strengths.

Particular attention is paid to Site Induction video, one of the most common animated videos found in businesses everywhere.

