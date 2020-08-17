 Skip to content

VIDEO MARKETING CAMPAIGN - Business video masterclass campaign

More businesses want to produce video, so we published this 6 part mini-series explaining how our free Business Video Masterclass helps the marketer understand how to produce the most cost-effective video result.

Topics include:

  • Understanding video costs
  • Figuring out the winning message
  • Picking the right video style
  • How to win engagement
  • Planning for more than one video
  • Penetrating world markets with video

The series was distributed through every available free media channel.

