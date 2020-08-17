The series: Business video masterclass campaign
VIDEO MARKETING CAMPAIGN - Business video masterclass campaign
More businesses want to produce video, so we published this 6 part mini-series explaining how our free Business Video Masterclass helps the marketer understand how to produce the most cost-effective video result.
Topics include:
- Understanding video costs
- Figuring out the winning message
- Picking the right video style
- How to win engagement
- Planning for more than one video
- Penetrating world markets with video
The series was distributed through every available free media channel.
Deal of the Month
to your inbox