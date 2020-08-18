 Skip to content

VIDEO MARKETING CAMPAIGN - B2B marketing manifesto campaign

This campaign was designed to explain the 4 Golden Principles and 2 Effective Attitudes needed to overcome the setbacks of pandemic/recession and survive in the new digital marketplace.

It comprises 6 short videos, with each explaining a key point from our Video Marketing Manifesto

Each video was published as part of a weekly series, as email, blog, facebook, linkedin, instagram & youtube

Here you can see the whole series as as a single compilation video.

