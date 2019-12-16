The 3 rules of buying an induction video and getting it right

Here Producer Kevin Rossiter shows you the 3 Rules of Buying an Induction video.

These rules work for all industries, for contractors, new starters, existing employees and visitors alike.

This is how you’ll get it right.

Video transcript

If you need to produce an induction video whether it’s for new starters, existing staff, or contractors, or visitors, there are three rules for buying an induction video and getting it right and these will work for any industry.

The first rule: Always send your existing induction materials to your video company

Whether it’s PowerPoints or Word docs, or videos, or even your Safe Systems of Work if it’s a health and safety induction. Now, you see if you don’t send this information, they’ll be quoting you blind and guessing. In return, you’ll be getting a generic quote, and it may or may not be right for you.

Sending the materials also gives you the opportunity to see if the video company is capable of making your induction video.

Do they understand your project?

Do they offer any added value? They can only add value once they know what the project is about.

You may not want their added value or you might but it’s good to know what it is.

For example, do they know how to structure an induction video.

From your 45-minute PowerPoint, it’s got to be whittled down to a 15minute video. Do they understand this process? You need to know.

The bottom line deliverable is that you’ll get the quote that matches what you need, because you sent them the information about what the job is about. Also, you’ll be able to get a closer look at each video company and discover whether they’re any good at your kind of induction. You need to know.

The second rule: Ask for detailed line by line quotes similar to a spreadsheet

Now, all video companies have got this for their quotes. Even if they’ve sent you a template, that’s based on a spreadsheet somewhere. You want to see it line by line because then you can see all the different costs involved and then you can understand exactly what it is that you’re buying, and what all the different elements cost.

You may need to know this later in the project, so it’s best to have it up front now.

If a company is unwilling to give you this line by line quote, you need to ask why. Because it’s a reasonable request, especially in these days of business transparency.

I believe you have the right to ask.

Now, what does it give you? Well, for a start off, you can see how many hours they’re giving you for each element in your quote. One company might say six hours editing, another company might say 16 hours editing. You want to see the difference and you want to know why.

Obviously, you want to know their hourly or daily rates that they’re charging you. Why not? If you’re getting a taxi, you’d want to know how much you’re paying per mile.

Also critical is how many amends you get. How many hours of amends are included in your quotation?

Amends have become more and more important over recent years, because customers frankly are getting fussier and fussier about their videos, and that’s fine.

The reason they’re getting fussy is not because they’re making corrections or mistakes, but they’re growing with their project and they’re adding to it and they’re getting more creative as it goes along.

What you don’t want is the video company to suddenly say “Sorry, not doing any more unless you pay more, because you’ve gone over your amends or we didn’t allow sufficient amends for you.”

You want to know in advance what it is that you get, make sure it’s right.

Additionally, they may have included a presenter or actors or animated graphics that could be extras in it. You want to be able to see what these are. You might need them, you might not, but you need to know.

What I’m saying is that the bottom line price for a generic three day shoot & edit doesn’t tell you very much.

Unless you know the detail in effect, you’re buying blind and you’re trusting that it will work out later and nothing will go wrong.

The third rule: Get three quotes and compare them

You can compare the quality of solution that’s being offered – see how well it suits your needs.

You can look at the amount of hours included. A cheap quote might be attractive on its price but the amount of hours might be too few.

You just need to know.

Also, as we mentioned, make sure there’s sufficient amends in there.

And of course, the bottom line price.

You’re now ready to decide on the best video company to produce your induction video.

Okay, back to work.

Author Kevin Rossiter has been producing business video for 30 years, won 14 awards, worked in many countries around the World, and is a regular blogger on business video topics.