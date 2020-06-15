6 – Start by thinking slightly differently
SOCIAL MEDIA VIDEO CAMPAIGNS FOR MARKETERS PART 6
Consider email as the first part of your social media video campaign.
Nothing else drives traffic to your site like a targeted email video campaign.
Email with video will increase your clickthrough rates.
But remember, one email is neither here nor there.
Sending a multi-email campaign is what counts - with campaign results measured as a whole.
An email video campaign will deliver you more traffic
Learn more about Social Media Video Production here.