SOCIAL MEDIA VIDEO CAMPAIGNS FOR MARKETERS PART 6

Consider email as the first part of your social media video campaign.

Nothing else drives traffic to your site like a targeted email video campaign.

Email with video will increase your clickthrough rates.

But remember, one email is neither here nor there.

Sending a multi-email campaign is what counts - with campaign results measured as a whole.

An email video campaign will deliver you more traffic

 

Part 7: You have 12 videos from your email video campaign

 

