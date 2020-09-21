 Skip to content

A RADICAL 3 TIER VIDEO STRATEGY TO WIN MORE CUSTOMERS PART 4 - 3rd tier

You can make dirt-cheap explainer videos for distribution through every channel - email, blog, social media.

They’re 40-50 seconds long and can be easily made in-house.

Post one a week to stay in your customer’s eyeline.

This is Tier 3 in The Radical Video Strategy.

Be everywhere, every week.

Take 5 minutes to read the Radical Video Strategy BLOG

Be the Change Agent your organisation craves.

