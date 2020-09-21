Radical Video Strategy: Video 4 – Your Customers Everywhere
A RADICAL 3 TIER VIDEO STRATEGY TO WIN MORE CUSTOMERS PART 4 - 3rd tier
You can make dirt-cheap explainer videos for distribution through every channel - email, blog, social media.
They’re 40-50 seconds long and can be easily made in-house.
Post one a week to stay in your customer’s eyeline.
This is Tier 3 in The Radical Video Strategy.
Be everywhere, every week.
