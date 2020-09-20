 Skip to content

A RADICAL 3 TIER VIDEO STRATEGY TO WIN MORE CUSTOMERS PART 3 - 2nd tier

If customers have unanswered questions, they don’t buy.

If you don’t answer them, they go elsewhere.

You can use low-cost explainers to answer all your customer’s questions.

Make as many as it takes.

They’ll thank you for it. And be confident about you.

They’ll need to know what your solution is, what it delivers and why it’s better than the other guy’s.

This is Tier 2 of The Radical Video Strategy.

Low-cost explainers to answer questions.

Take 5 minutes to read the Radical Video Strategy BLOG

Be the Change Agent your organisation craves.

