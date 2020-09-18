 Skip to content

A RADICAL 3 TIER VIDEO STRATEGY TO WIN MORE CUSTOMERS PART 2 - 1st tier

Your first impression with customers has to be a slick, 60-second explainer video.

Style counts here, so if your existing video sucks, even a bit, change it.

And it must answer your customer’s biggest unspoken objection, the ‘Elephant In The Room’ that no-one talks about.

What’s yours?

Take 5 minutes to read the Radical Video Strategy BLOG

Be the Change Agent your company craves.

