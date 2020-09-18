Radical Video Strategy: Video 2 – Elephant In The Room
A RADICAL 3 TIER VIDEO STRATEGY TO WIN MORE CUSTOMERS PART 2 - 1st tier
Your first impression with customers has to be a slick, 60-second explainer video.
Style counts here, so if your existing video sucks, even a bit, change it.
And it must answer your customer’s biggest unspoken objection, the ‘Elephant In The Room’ that no-one talks about.
What’s yours?
Take 5 minutes to read the Radical Video Strategy BLOG
Be the Change Agent your company craves.
