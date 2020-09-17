 Skip to content

A RADICAL 3 TIER VIDEO STRATEGY TO WIN MORE CUSTOMERS PART 1 - Introduction

In a customer-driven marketplace, everyone’s looking for change.

This year, 2020-21, it will take a Radical Video Strategy to win these customers.

Radical means 100% customer-centric.

First, you need to know five things about video:

  • How many you need to do the job
  • Why you need each one
  • Exactly what each one should say
  • What they should cost
  • What you’ll get in return

Take 5 minutes to read the Radical Video Strategy BLOG

Be the Change Agent your organisation craves.

GET EVERY MONTHLY DEAL in your inbox

  • *
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

HELP YOUR COLLEAGUES - SHARE THIS BLOG

recent posts

Radical Video Strategy - Video 4 Your Customers Everywhere

Radical Video Strategy: Video 4 – Your Customers Everywhere

Radical Video Strategy - Video 3 Questions, More Questions

Radical Video Strategy: Video 3 – Questions, More Questions

Radical Video Strategy - Video 2 Elephant In The Room

Radical Video Strategy: Video 2 – Elephant In The Room

20% Off Animated Explainers - September Video Deal

The Deal: 20% off your next Animated Explainer Video – September 2020 only

Posted in Video and tagged , ,