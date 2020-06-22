Because social media video is completely different in its style, content and goals to regular explainer video, we’ve developed our own low cost social media video campaign product, which you can see here.

We suggest the primary purpose of social media video is to win cheap clicks, or at least cheaper than the alternative, pay per click. Winning cheaper leads from multiple sources has to sound good to any B2B or B2C marketer or business owner.

Some companies may see social media video as a workable alternative to the $5, $10, or $20+ per click cost they’re busy trying to reduce.

But obviously reducing cpc isn’t the only reason companies do social media.

Some see social media video as part of their existing multi-channel digital marketing campaigns, but want to extend its use, scope & effectiveness, which is something we can advise on and deliver for you at Studio Rossiter.

Alternatively many organizations already have an in-house media department to make their own social media videos, but find the work a strain, or too time-consuming, or they’re not satisfied with the quality of their results.

We can take care of this too, as well as offering new insights into how a social media video production campaign should be run.

And this is all for low cost and relatively low risk.

Our new social media campaign product helps each of the above types of company.