Mixed media explainer video

Planning a mixed media video budget

You first need to consider your marketing strategy, the overall picture of how many videos you really need to go forward with your marketing plan.

Few companies end up with just one video although everyone starts with just one.

In all likelihood you’ll need a series of videos, such as an overall top-of-page short intro video to your proposition & benefits, something like a movie trailer.

You’ll probably also need an in-depth explainer or demo video which might be a mixed media video with screencast shots to highlight key features.

This second video is particularly important to SAAS vendors as the whole subscription process is automated, with no person-to-person exploratory meetings to answer common questions, which is more typical of enterprise-scale platform sales.

For SAAS vendors every question has to be answered, so a second, third or fourth videos may become necessary to cover all the doubts or queries a subscriber may have before they summon up the confidence to buy from you.

Some or all of these videos are very suited to the mixed media video style as the costs are generally lower than full-on animation.

Say you need 3 mixed media videos over the next 3-6 months, with a total runtime of 5 minutes.

Allowing up £900 to £1,000 per runtime minute for quality video

- you should allow £4,500 to £5,000 overall, spread over 1 or 2 quarters

- or an average of £750 to £1,600 per month, depending on how you want to spread your time and budget.

This is often the more realistic picture.