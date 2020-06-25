You need to get foreign language videos right.

What are your video options that will penetrate world markets?

There are three:

Caption-only

Foreignspeak voiceover

Full localisation

There are 3 things that can go wrong

1: You missing translation mistakes

2: Not allowing extra time for foreignspeak

3: Not getting a local to check how it reads and sounds.

Plus, you need to get your cost estimates right before you start.

Learn more in our FREE Business Video Masterclass.