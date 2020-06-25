Masterclass 5: Getting foreign language videos right
BUSINESS VIDEO MASTERCLASS PART 5
You need to get foreign language videos right.
What are your video options that will penetrate world markets?
There are three:
- Caption-only
- Foreignspeak voiceover
- Full localisation
There are 3 things that can go wrong
1: You missing translation mistakes
2: Not allowing extra time for foreignspeak
3: Not getting a local to check how it reads and sounds.
Plus, you need to get your cost estimates right before you start.
