Masterclass 2: Avoid mistakes getting video quotations
BUSINESS VIDEO MASTERCLASS PART 2
To avoid mistakes getting quotations, first you need to find the best type of video producer for what you want to achieve.
Then learn how to grade potential suppliers for suitability.
Their costs and rates need to be understood in detail ...
... then compared.
Each supplier must show you a proven technology platform for collaborating and staying on budget.
Then you’ll find comparing video proposals easy.
Learn more about our Masterclass here.
Coming next: Part 3: Avoid mistakes during the video production