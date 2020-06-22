 Skip to content

BUSINESS VIDEO MASTERCLASS PART 2

To avoid mistakes getting quotations, first you need to find the best type of video producer for what you want to achieve.

Then learn how to grade potential suppliers for suitability.

Their costs and rates need to be understood in detail ...

... then compared.

Each supplier must show you a proven technology platform for collaborating and staying on budget.

Then you’ll find comparing video proposals easy.

Learn more about our Masterclass here.

Coming next: Part 3: Avoid mistakes during the video production

 

HELP YOUR COLLEAGUES - SHARE THIS BLOG

recent posts

Planning your next video

Masterclass 1: Planning your next video

How to make successful business videos

Masterclass Intro: How to make successful business videos

Video energises your social media pages

8 – Video energises your social media pages

You have 12 videos from your email video campaign

7 – You have 12 videos from your email video campaign

Posted in Video and tagged , , ,