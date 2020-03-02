A low budget safety video animation is the imaginative way to deliver a professional consistent repeatable memorable message.

Customised exactly to your Safe System of Work, your signage, your site, your rules, your workforce and your brand, a budget animated safety video removes the tedium of boring briefings while keeping everyone’s attention focused onscreen where it counts.

As a H&S adviser you’re always conscious of the need to spend effectively, without frill, and still be fit-for-purpose

- while not insulting your workforce with barely-relevant cartoons that look like someone else’s site.

It’s a balancing act for you to consider - quality v price.

A low budget 3D animated safety presenter offers you a professional, cost-effective route to compliance training.