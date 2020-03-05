How’s it done

Once you’ve decided on your video project, which can be anything from a full contractor induction to a short Toolbox Talk

- you share your current presentation content & materials with us.

In return you get a professional proposal and a clear price.

With your deposit paid, we arrange an initial webcam briefing and Q&A session with you and your safety team, which will take 30-60 minutes, occasionally longer.

From this briefing, we develop:

- a professional script to your approval

- sample visuals for you to approve

- an illustrated storyboard, again to your approval

This approach allows you to see & approve exactly what’s going into your safety animation.

You’re also offered a choice of top professional voiceovers, with sample reads of your script, so you know your voiceover choice will be perfect.

From here on in, it’s fire & forget. It’s studio work. You can leave us to animate your storyboard, and bring it to life as an animated safety video.

Once complete, you’ll be sent a draft video for comment & approval.

It shouldn’t need much extra work at this stage, as each previous stage has been already approved by you.

But all the same, minor tweaks may be necessary, eg, “make the third character a little smaller in this scene”, or, “can you speed up/slow down this section” and similar requests.

Final viewing, approval and delivery as 1080HD mp4 follow soon after.