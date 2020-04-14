 Skip to content
Introducing Studio Rossiter’s 12 Step Recovery Plan

We’re all in the same boat at the moment, so we’d like to launch our version of a Recovery Plan to give a sense of what’s likely to be happening in business over the coming weeks and how we can all contribute and stay in touch with events.

We’ll send out two emails a week setting out the key elements to a speedy and complete recovery.

A free social media video

A FREE SOCIAL MEDIA VIDEO

Keep in touch with customers.
Get a free social media video here.
Suitable for Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LInkedin.

The overarching theme is Better Communication With Customers And Staff and we’ve tried to offer a positive path that any business can engage with.

Plus, we’re always here to help personally if you need assistance.

Step 1 will be: Stay in business while isolated. Go Social.

See you in a couple of days.

Be cool.

The Team at Studio Rossiter

