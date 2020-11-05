 Skip to content

How video helps technology marketers & startups Video 3 - On the Money

Each technology video boosts your website, mailings & blog,

- as well as LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube & Twitter.

Taken together this adds up. You get

  • more hard leads
  • more site traffic
  • more recommendations
  • more brand touches

It’s not a video miracle. It’s measurable common sense.

 

The secret is to spend big occasionally

- then mostly spend medium to small

- or even dirt cheap.

 

This way explainer video becomes affordable - sustainable as a marketing exercise.

 

Your technology will be seen as the leader.

- the complete solution that appeals to risk averse early buyers.

If using video to win new business interests you as a marketer, see our special video deal for technologists & startups

