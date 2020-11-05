How video helps technology marketers & startups: Video 3 – On The Money
Each technology video boosts your website, mailings & blog,
- as well as LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube & Twitter.
Taken together this adds up. You get
- more hard leads
- more site traffic
- more recommendations
- more brand touches
It’s not a video miracle. It’s measurable common sense.
The secret is to spend big occasionally
- then mostly spend medium to small
- or even dirt cheap.
This way explainer video becomes affordable - sustainable as a marketing exercise.
Your technology will be seen as the leader.
- the complete solution that appeals to risk averse early buyers.
If using video to win new business interests you as a marketer, see our special video deal for technologists & startups