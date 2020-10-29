How video helps technology marketers & startups Video 2 - Customers Everywhere

Video promotes the technologist’s social media presence - here’s how.

LinkedIn is the home of consultants who recommend.

They’ll see your video and be intrigued. Some will tell their clients.

Your Facebook page looks more impressive with a headline video.

Potential clients always check out your FB page.

Don’t disappoint them with anything less than video.

YouTube wins subscribers, views & impressions.

Your explainer video will deliver extra “brand touches”.

With Twitter, a video tweet can send 5% of your followers to view your profile.

They’ll look at you in more detail.

Best of all, social media video can be made dirt cheap.

You can post one a week.