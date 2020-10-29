How video helps technology marketers & startups: Video 2 – Customers Everywhere
Video promotes the technologist’s social media presence - here’s how.
LinkedIn is the home of consultants who recommend.
They’ll see your video and be intrigued. Some will tell their clients.
Your Facebook page looks more impressive with a headline video.
Potential clients always check out your FB page.
Don’t disappoint them with anything less than video.
YouTube wins subscribers, views & impressions.
Your explainer video will deliver extra “brand touches”.
With Twitter, a video tweet can send 5% of your followers to view your profile.
They’ll look at you in more detail.
Best of all, social media video can be made dirt cheap.
You can post one a week.
