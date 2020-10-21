How video helps technology marketers & startups: Video 1 – Measuring Impact
How video helps technology marketers & startups Video 1 - Measuring Impact
Video boosts your website, mailings and presentations
- and social media.
How is this impact measured?
Homepage explainer video boosts engagement.
Measuring home page bounce rates before & after video proves this.
More visitors remain, and stay longer.
Everyone knows emailing your client list
- is the best source of hard leads.
Emails with video increase open rates and click through rates.
Analytics will show more email traffic to your site.
Every video is also a blog
- another page on your site.
Post the video complete with the script as text
- and watch Google send you traffic.
Google measurably reward video postings.
If using video to win new business interests you as a marketer, see our special video deal for technologists & startups