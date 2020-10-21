 Skip to content

How video helps technology marketers & startups Video 1 - Measuring Impact

Video boosts your website, mailings and presentations

- and social media.

How is this impact measured?

 

Homepage explainer video boosts engagement.

Measuring home page bounce rates before & after video proves this.

More visitors remain, and stay longer.

 

Everyone knows emailing your client list

- is the best source of hard leads.

Emails with video increase open rates and click through rates.

Analytics will show more email traffic to your site.

 

Every video is also a blog

- another page on your site.

Post the video complete with the script as text

- and watch Google send you traffic.

Google measurably reward video postings.

If using video to win new business interests you as a marketer, see our special video deal for technologists & startups

recent posts

Posted in Video and tagged , , ,