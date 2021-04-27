How to plan a B2B software demo video that really works

1: Analyse your customer segments again

Who’s already buying from you? Why are they buying from you? Ask them. Ask 10 of them.

What type of persona are your b2b buyers?

Their management role matters in this persona development

- but more important is knowing the KPIs your target audience have to reach to keep their own jobs.

You need to know each potential customer profile's personal targets & goals to understand what drives them.

If you don’t know this, then ask the customers you already have.

If you’re happy enough asking for help, most customers will oblige and tell you what you need to know.

Most people enjoy talking about their world with someone who’ll attentively listen.

2: Analyse your vertical markets

It’s better to produce the perfect script for a hot vertical market,

- than write a catch-all script that attempts to please all website visitors.

Geoffrey Moore discusses this issue of vertical markets brilliantly in his epoch-making, software developers’ marketing bible, Crossing the Chasm.

So ask yourself: Which vertical market is generating most of our income?

Then write your script exactly to suit this vertical, using their language, situations & examples, solving their specific vertical market problems for them. They’ll love you for it.

3: Review your competitor data

Look at the competitor video data you picked up earlier in this article.

But this time, look at competitor scripts rather than just their visuals. Examine their spoken video content.

What are they saying? What sort of messages are they putting out?

Is it just the typical three mantra-like benefits of time-saving, reduced costs and a better way of working?

Or are they so insecure about their own credibility & position in the market that they end up sounding pompous, ie, do they brag a lot?

Break down their video messages until you completely understand what they’re all saying.

This is part of the path to a genius software demo video.

4: Bring it all together

You’ll now have a much clearer picture of

- your customer issues

- and your paying-customer segments,

- as well as know which vertical market to focus on,

- and also what your competitors are saying.

Any video content you write has to satisfy all the above evidence you’ve gathered.

So make sure every line of script satisfies all of the above.

If you can do this you’ll have a potentially genius script on your hands

- a script you can use to fight back

- while still using low cost video production technology or people.

Of course you can still outsource the whole video project to a top video producer, and get an even better job than otherwise

- as you’ll be able to guide your producer more clearly

- by using the data you’ve already captured, analysed and assessed.

You'll notice I haven't discussed storyboard or visual issues? I'm assuming your low cost video-making package will have all the features you need for visualising your script.