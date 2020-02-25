VIDEO TRANSCRIPT

How to get fast video delivery and maybe cheaper too.

EVERYONE WANTS THEIR VIDEO FAST

Often video production has to fit into a tight timetable, say for a rebrand or a new website launch or other initiative. The bottom line is you need it yesterday.

In a moment I'll show you how to work out exactly how long it will all take and how you can speed up the whole process without unintentionally losing quality, or making a sacrifice.

And possibly you could pay less.

What impacts on delivery speed?

1: The time your video production studio take.

2: The time you and your team take to approve the various production stages.

3: The style of your video whether it's simple, quick or complex. Let's see what these really mean.

STUDIO TIME

Your video quotes should detail and summarize all the hours required to produce your video. All your quotes should.

Let's say you need a typical 60-second animated graphic explainer video.

The quote says it will take 43 hours or five and a bit days of studio work to produce. So you need to allow five days minimum for the studio to deliver.

This time might be a bit different for each video company so if you only need a quickie low budget animation, say for social media or a minor catalog item, then maybe a Toonly producer will work for you or a low cost volume video producer - the sort of company that will recycle their work from client to client.

Now this reduces your production time compared to the five-day video studio where all the artwork and animation takes longer because it's originated.

It's all about what's fit for purpose for your needs.

The beauty of it is you can choose, you can decide.

The key point is that your video quote or all your quotes should spell out production hours preferably in detail. If not, then why not?