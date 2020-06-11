 Skip to content

SOCIAL MEDIA VIDEO CAMPAIGNS FOR MARKETERS PART 2

Q: How many social media videos do you need?

A: Two per week for 6 weeks.

This will generate buzz for your email campaigns - boost your blogs - regularly re-engage your followers - on facebook, instagram, twitter, linkedin & youtube

You’ll be wherever your customers hang out. Creating lots of short video content is a challenge. You’ll need to get it right.

We can help you do it. And make you a trial one for free.

Learn more about Social Media Video Production here.

Coming next: Part 3: Why is social media video so cheap?

 

HELP YOUR COLLEAGUES - SHARE THIS BLOG

recent posts

Why is social media video so cheap?

Why is social media video so cheap?

What’s the difference between explainer video and social media video?

What’s the difference between explainer video and social media video?

Getting back to work. Old stuff, regular stuff, new stuff

12 – Getting back to work

Your restart plan. Ready to roll. Resources to hand. Bold statements.

11 – Your restart plan

Posted in Video and tagged , , , ,