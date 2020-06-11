Q: How many social media videos do you need?

A: Two per week for 6 weeks.

This will generate buzz for your email campaigns - boost your blogs - regularly re-engage your followers - on facebook, instagram, twitter, linkedin & youtube

You’ll be wherever your customers hang out. Creating lots of short video content is a challenge. You’ll need to get it right.

We can help you do it. And make you a trial one for free.

Learn more about Social Media Video Production here.