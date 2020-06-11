How many social media videos do you need?
SOCIAL MEDIA VIDEO CAMPAIGNS FOR MARKETERS PART 2
Q: How many social media videos do you need?
A: Two per week for 6 weeks.
This will generate buzz for your email campaigns - boost your blogs - regularly re-engage your followers - on facebook, instagram, twitter, linkedin & youtube
You’ll be wherever your customers hang out. Creating lots of short video content is a challenge. You’ll need to get it right.
We can help you do it. And make you a trial one for free.
Learn more about Social Media Video Production here.
Coming next: Part 3: Why is social media video so cheap?
