How fast can a video company deliver a coronavirus workforce safety video?

Interviewer: How fast can a video company deliver a coronavirus workforce video?

Kevin: If it's properly organized, a video company can deliver a coronavirus workforce video in days.

Records can be broken for video production.

This is important because, in the current pandemic, things need to happen fast. It's no use making a video and getting the answer two months later, which is common.

Videos often take two months. These are videos that need to be done in as few days as possible.

Now, I suggest it starts like this.

Let's say you're a HR manager or a director and you need to cascade information across a number of your sites and plants. It may be worldwide, it may just be in the UK or the US, but you want to do this and you want to do it quickly.

You want video rather than email because video gives a clear and unambiguous message in a very presentable form far better than an email, which you're relying on people reading, and they will skip, they will speed-read.

A video will just tell it better and that's why people use video. I'm not going to go into the story of why video is better. I want to talk about the speed.

You're a HR director, you ring our studio at nine o'clock in the morning and say, "I'd like a video, please." By ten o'clock, we could be webcamming and getting the script written. At the same time, we'll get the voiceover alerted that there will be a voiceover read required at midday. Inside an hour or so, we'll have an agreed script for this. It won't be difficult because they will be very clear points. Importantly, the points will be unique to your organization to show what your organization is individually doing for the individuals who work for them, and not just a government brochure.

That's why a company produces their own video because it is specific to them and their culture.