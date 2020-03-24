How fast can a video company deliver a coronavirus workforce safety video?
Interviewer: How fast can a video company deliver a coronavirus workforce video?
Kevin: If it's properly organized, a video company can deliver a coronavirus workforce video in days.
Records can be broken for video production.
This is important because, in the current pandemic, things need to happen fast. It's no use making a video and getting the answer two months later, which is common.
Videos often take two months. These are videos that need to be done in as few days as possible.
Now, I suggest it starts like this.
Let's say you're a HR manager or a director and you need to cascade information across a number of your sites and plants. It may be worldwide, it may just be in the UK or the US, but you want to do this and you want to do it quickly.
You want video rather than email because video gives a clear and unambiguous message in a very presentable form far better than an email, which you're relying on people reading, and they will skip, they will speed-read.
A video will just tell it better and that's why people use video. I'm not going to go into the story of why video is better. I want to talk about the speed.
You're a HR director, you ring our studio at nine o'clock in the morning and say, "I'd like a video, please." By ten o'clock, we could be webcamming and getting the script written. At the same time, we'll get the voiceover alerted that there will be a voiceover read required at midday. Inside an hour or so, we'll have an agreed script for this. It won't be difficult because they will be very clear points. Importantly, the points will be unique to your organization to show what your organization is individually doing for the individuals who work for them, and not just a government brochure.
That's why a company produces their own video because it is specific to them and their culture.
Need a price?
See our Training prices page for actual project costs of our best-selling video products.
Why guess? See what we charge.
By midday, you have the voiceover recorded or almost recorded, and you have the script agreed. It won't be hard to agree because these will be simple messages. It won't be a sophisticated, motivational thing that requires weeks of discussion with colleagues and teams. These are quick points.
Now to make sure these quick points are turned into a video quickly, we have established a 3D presenter format which, in effect, is a really good-looking animated 3D presenter with lip-sync, who speaks just as if delivering a PowerPoint. The points come on screen like PowerPoints so you'll see the bullets. Now, using this format means the video can be made very quickly. You don't have loads of design issues or problems like, "Oh, creativity. Oh, storyboard."
It's dead simple. It still comes out as a very good video. Here's an example - check it out for yourself and see what you think.
By afternoon, we've got the voiceover recorded to an agreed script. Immediately, the animator can start making the video. Now, they can make a video in a day. They can probably do about 1 minute, up to 2 minutes a day. If you wanted a three-minute video which would be maybe up to 400 words, you could have that done within three days.
Now it should be very easy to get it proofed, because the messages are simple. They're not complex. They're not ultra-sophisticated. All it requires is your brand to be there and the video to be in the colors of your brand and corporate style.
Within three days, three minutes of video from ringing at nine o'clock in the morning, doable.
Author Kevin Rossiter has been producing business video for 30 years, won 14 awards, worked in many countries around the World, and is a regular blogger on business video topics.