 Skip to content

SOCIAL MEDIA VIDEO CAMPAIGNS FOR MARKETERS PART 4

Until you’ve planned multi-video campaigns you may not know how it’s done.

We do, so we can help. Together we create a series of engaging messages for an email video drive and a blog campaign. Then you boost them all across facebook, twitter, instagram, linkedin and youtube.

Frequent video content will generate the buzz you want

The result is informed clicks delivered to your doorstep at low cost.

We’ll show you how this works by delivering your first video as a free trial. Just ask.

 

Learn more about Social Media Video Production here.

Part 5: Using video to win low cost clicks to your site

 

HELP YOUR COLLEAGUES - SHARE THIS BLOG

recent posts

How to make successful business videos

Masterclass Intro: How to make successful business videos

Video energises your social media pages

8 – Video energises your social media pages

You have 12 videos from your email video campaign

7 – You have 12 videos from your email video campaign

Start by thinking slightly differently

6 – Start by thinking slightly differently

Posted in Video and tagged , , , ,