 Skip to content

How many websites have you been to where there was a video outlining what was available on the site? Maybe none?

Or how many sites have you seen where you quickly got lost in a snowstorm of choices and didn’t know what to click next?

Or sites where you just couldn’t find what you wanted, even though it was probably there?

It all adds up to a big time-waste on your part, clicking and clicking before giving up and going elsewhere.

Maybe you deserve a dedicated Intro Video, one to highlight the scope of what’s available so that in under a minute you can tell if you’re in the right place or not.

Hope you like our offering. Thanks.

HELP YOUR COLLEAGUES - SHARE THIS BLOG

recent posts

How to figure out your software demo video cost

How to figure out your software demo video cost

Video 5: Bringing your technology or software explainer video cost estimates together

Video 5: Bringing your technology or software explainer video cost estimates together

Video 4: Estimating the length of a technology or software explainer video for a budget

Video 4: Estimating the length of a technology or software explainer video for a budget

Video 3: Choosing a technology or software explainer video style to match your budget

Video 3: Choosing a technology or software explainer video style to match your budget

Posted in Video and tagged