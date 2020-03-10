Coronavirus Workforce Safety Video: New product launch

Why do I need a Coronavirus Workforce video?

Keeping people safe at work requires everyone to be aware, informed & vigilant.

Never far in the background there’s a financial, reputational and human cost of inaction at stake.

Misinformation, rumour and panic are not a solution.

Your organisation’s response needs to be cascaded effectively to everyone, from board to management teams to operatives everywhere.

They can view on their phone, at their desk, at home, or in your Learning Centres.

Your organisation will already have its own Contingency Plan to cover issues like

- risk assessments & precautions you've taken

- visible safe behaviours your workforce must follow

- what to do if someone shows COVID-19 symptoms

- individual rights, sickness & pay matters

- work pattern or shift changes

- other concerns, such as high absence rates or homeworking

- or anything else relevant to the needs of your organisation.

This info needs transmitting clearly, unambiguously & quickly

- explaining what measures you’ve taken, and intend to take

- reassuring individuals at every level that their safety is your hightest priority.

Coronavirus advice from the UK Health & Safety Executive (HSE) is available here. UK government advice is here.

A Coronavirus Workforce Safety Video will help solve the problem, helping keep your workforce safe.