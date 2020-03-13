VIDEO TRANSCRIPT

Comparing the costs of budget and custom animated safety video

BUDGET ANIMATED SAFETY VIDEO

We'll look first at budget safety animation. Budget safety animation is built from prefabricated animated modules, which your animation studio will help you select from a library of good but limited choices.

So for example, if a workforce character is needed to walk across the front of a work scene, then a plug-and-play workforce character module can be used.

It's generic, but it can be customized to your brand's style, and other features such as the degree of control over the look and type of the character, their age, their gender, their ethnicity, their movements, or what they wear, and their expressions.

You get a lot.

This approach is obviously a big cost-saver.

It's still generic, and the background work scenes and tools are generic, too.

Budget safety animation won't show complex or specific work-related actions.

For example, it won't show how to foot a ladder while a colleague correctly ascends the ladder, maintaining three points of contact at all times then safely removing tools from their belts, to installing, say, a roofing safety system.

The same problem occurs with most permit-based activities, such as hot work or asbestos in wall layers, and things like that.

But there are workarounds, which I'll come to in a moment.

CUSTOM ANIMATED SAFETY VIDEO

Custom animated safety characters, workplaces, and tools are originated from scratch.

I.e, the character is first drawn, then rigged for animation, then animated in a custom way so the character can perform the specific actions you need to show.

These actions might include

handling equipment correctly, like an angle grinder

simulating a specific incident such as a struck-by or falling incident

show multiple locks to demo isolation procedures

showing special types of moving vehicles, their particular hazards and controls

Whatever is specific to your site and workforce can be custom-drawn, but it comes at a substantially higher price.