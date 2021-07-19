Animated 3D presenter explainer video - 25 pros & cons

What is an animated 3D presenter explainer video?

An animated 3D presenter explainer video is a style of explainer video anchored by a talking animated personality, telling your business message using video clips, animated icons & text, and often presented in the style of a TV show.

It’s often used by software companies and technologists.

It’s typically low cost yet highly professional.

They're also known as Animated Personality videos.

Their flexibility means they’re easily adapted to presenting the different aspects of a technology solution,

- from user workflow,

- to deeper technology explanation,

- to a vertical market presentation to a known target audience.