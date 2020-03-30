 Skip to content
A free social media video

Like you, we’ve been using short social media videos for a while now, increasing our reach across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Linkedin.

Now with Coronavirus growing at a rapid pace, and all its economic impacts affecting so many people and businesses, we thought we’d do our bit to help.

We want to help you get your message out, even if only in a small way, as every little bit helps.

In fact we’re feeling so generous we decided to offer you, our UK, US or Canadian customer, a free video, like the one above.

We think you’ll agree it’s a great way to keep the buzz going for your business, same as it is for ours.

To get your free social media video, complete the box below.

FREE

Social Media

VIDEO

offer ends soon!

I'd like a free social media video

*Offer limited to UK, US & Canada

We'll make it in 2-3 days. Completely free

Full instructions and a link will follow by email.

But you’d best hurry as the offer is only open for a limited time.

Thanks, the Studio Rossiter team

