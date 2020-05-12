9 – Your emergency team. Staying co-ordinated
12 Step Recovery Plan
9: Your emergency team. Staying co-ordinated.
As weeks slide by, it’s easy for key personnel to become less focussed.
When it’s time to get back up to speed and put the pieces of the business in motion, Get Started Again vlogs help to focus your efforts.
They are inspiring to do, easy to make and quick to share.
Quote of the week: “Long sleeps the summer in the seed.” Lord Alfred Tennyson
Coming soon - Step 10: Make space for education. What to do with spare time.
HELP YOUR COLLEAGUES - SHARE THIS BLOG
recent posts