H&S Series: Video 9
The benefits of an animated contractor induction video: 1-5
Low Cost Animated Video for Safety & Training PART 9
The benefits of an animated contractor induction video - benefits 1-5
1. More contractors will comply with your Safe Systems of Work (SSOW).
2: More contractors will engage with your safety culture
and adopt your behavioural safety standards
3. You’ll reduce corner-cutting at shift turn,
and other incident-generating unsafe behaviours
4. Less contractors will turn up only part-prepared,
eg, incomplete RAMS, COSHH or PPE
5. Contractor-related incidents will reduce,
though initially RIDDORS may increase as more operatives feel empowered to speak out.
Benefits 6-10 coming in the next video
Learn more about our low cost animated safety video here.
Monthly offers and 10% off
your first order
HELP YOUR COLLEAGUES - SHARE THIS BLOG
recent posts