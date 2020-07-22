The benefits of an animated contractor induction video - benefits 1-5

1. More contractors will comply with your Safe Systems of Work (SSOW).

2: More contractors will engage with your safety culture

and adopt your behavioural safety standards

3. You’ll reduce corner-cutting at shift turn,

and other incident-generating unsafe behaviours

4. Less contractors will turn up only part-prepared,

eg, incomplete RAMS, COSHH or PPE

5. Contractor-related incidents will reduce,

though initially RIDDORS may increase as more operatives feel empowered to speak out.

Benefits 6-10 coming in the next video

Learn more about our low cost animated safety video here.