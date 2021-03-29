9 promotional videos is a lot of video to buy, so why invest so much in B2B video marketing in the first place?

Look at the following B2B video marketing statistics and decide for yourself:

Google say that 70% of B2B researchers watch video during the entire path to purchase

Google also say 81% of non C-Suite researchers have a say in purchasing decisions

Cisco state video viewing will be 15 times higher in 2022, compared to 2017.

Also consider that B2B researchers are on average 57% of their way through the sales journey before they'll take an action on your site.

Evidence clearly shows B2B customers want informed video that answers their detailed questions, not just generic questions relating to simple awareness of your product, service or solution.

Read the latest update to this pivotal Video Masterclass page.