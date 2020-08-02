 Skip to content

THE B2B MARKETING VIDEO MANIFESTO PART 8

Effective attitudes 2: Radical Transparency

Trust is the basis of business.

Without trust you won’t last.

The only way to gain trust is to speak honestly & plainly.

Say openly & transparently “what works and what doesn’t”.

People will know where they are with you and be more likely to follow.

Deceivers only succeed in the short term

- but not in long term business.

Radical transparency breeds trust

- a vibrant Ideas Culture

- that flourishes every day.

Trust helps customers choose you and not others.

Be radically transparent.

Be seen as trustworthy

