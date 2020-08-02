8: The 2nd effective attitude – Radical Transparency
THE B2B MARKETING VIDEO MANIFESTO PART 8
Effective attitudes 2: Radical Transparency
Trust is the basis of business.
Without trust you won’t last.
The only way to gain trust is to speak honestly & plainly.
Say openly & transparently “what works and what doesn’t”.
People will know where they are with you and be more likely to follow.
Deceivers only succeed in the short term
- but not in long term business.
Radical transparency breeds trust
- a vibrant Ideas Culture
- that flourishes every day.
Trust helps customers choose you and not others.
Be radically transparent.
Be seen as trustworthy
