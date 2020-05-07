 Skip to content
Find your silver lining. The one big thing going for you

12 Step Recovery Plan

8: Find your silver lining. The one big thing going for you.

Companies that last, do so because they have an unbeatable proposition that attracts customers.

And they have the means to make it widely known.

Finding and explaining your USP is a key part of our video business. We’ve done this for hundreds of customers through good times and bad over the past 30 years.

A free social media video

Quote of the week: “In the depth of winter I finally learned that there was in me an invincible
summer.” Albert Camus

Coming soon - Step 9: Your emergency team. Activity and hibernation.

