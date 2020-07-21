 Skip to content

Low Cost Animated Video for Safety & Training PART 8

FAQ: Which is best? 2D safety animation or a 3D animated presenter?

2D animation costs more but has greater impact.

2D can simulate common workplace situations & incidents

2D is more effective for non-English speaking contractors

A 3D animated presenter can clearly explain your site hazards, rules & procedures

3D works well where accidents rates are already low

eg, with a well trained workforce, in the office, in a retail store

Both 2D and 3D are equally effective in explaining compliance clearly

Both can show photographs of exact locations, equipment or areas of concern.

2D animation can be twice the cost of a 3D animated presenter.

 

Learn more about our low cost animated safety video here.

