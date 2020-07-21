H&S Series: Video 8
FAQ: Which is best for safety induction video – 2D or 3D animation?
Low Cost Animated Video for Safety & Training PART 8
FAQ: Which is best? 2D safety animation or a 3D animated presenter?
2D animation costs more but has greater impact.
2D can simulate common workplace situations & incidents
2D is more effective for non-English speaking contractors
A 3D animated presenter can clearly explain your site hazards, rules & procedures
3D works well where accidents rates are already low
eg, with a well trained workforce, in the office, in a retail store
Both 2D and 3D are equally effective in explaining compliance clearly
Both can show photographs of exact locations, equipment or areas of concern.
2D animation can be twice the cost of a 3D animated presenter.
