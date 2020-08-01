7: The 1st effective attitude – Radical Open Mindedness
THE B2B MARKETING VIDEO MANIFESTO PART 7
Effective attitudes 1: Radical open mindedness
Radical open mindedness means being prepared to forget what you think you know works.
In the online marketplace long held opinions can bite you hard.
They’re accidents waiting to happen.
Instead, openly listen to others.
Be prepared to openly admit if you’re wrong
or to say if they’re wrong.
This takes courage
Obtain hard data support to back up every course of action
Your chances of being right will increase accordingly.
Being radically open minded is a daily habit
- not a refreshing change.
Open mindedness plus data support is what works
