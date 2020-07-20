FAQ: What goes into an induction video script?

Here’s a proven induction video structure:

Intro

Who you are and what you do

Site access

Everything needed to get the contractor safe & ready for work, inc, PPE, RAMS, COSHH, Permits, Security

Emergency procedures

Inc fire and medical

Site hazards

Your major local risks inc slips & trips, moving vehicles, handling and more

Site rules

Signage, drink, drugs, walkways, waste and more

Soft issues

These might include reporting, the environment, safe behaviours

Summary

Reprising the key points

This proven model will help you formulate your own animated video induction.

No more guessing

