Low Cost Animated Video for Safety & Training PART 7

FAQ: What goes into an induction video script?

Here’s a proven induction video structure:

Intro
Who you are and what you do

Site access
Everything needed to get the contractor safe & ready for work, inc, PPE, RAMS, COSHH, Permits, Security

Emergency procedures
Inc fire and medical

Site hazards
Your major local risks inc slips & trips, moving vehicles, handling and more

Site rules
Signage, drink, drugs, walkways, waste and more

Soft issues
These might include reporting, the environment, safe behaviours

Summary
Reprising the key points

This proven model will help you formulate your own animated video induction.

No more guessing

 

Learn more about our low cost animated safety video here.

Coming next: Part 8: FAQ: Which is best? 2D safety animation or a 3D animated presenter?

