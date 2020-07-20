H&S Series: Video 7
FAQ: What goes into an induction video script?
Low Cost Animated Video for Safety & Training PART 7
Here’s a proven induction video structure:
Intro
Who you are and what you do
Site access
Everything needed to get the contractor safe & ready for work, inc, PPE, RAMS, COSHH, Permits, Security
Emergency procedures
Inc fire and medical
Site hazards
Your major local risks inc slips & trips, moving vehicles, handling and more
Site rules
Signage, drink, drugs, walkways, waste and more
Soft issues
These might include reporting, the environment, safe behaviours
Summary
Reprising the key points
This proven model will help you formulate your own animated video induction.
No more guessing
Learn more about our low cost animated safety video here.
Coming next: Part 8: FAQ: Which is best? 2D safety animation or a 3D animated presenter?