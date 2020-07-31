 Skip to content

THE B2B MARKETING VIDEO MANIFESTO PART 6

Golden marketing principle 4: Have an unbeatable proposition

Without an unbeatable proposition you’ll eventually lose

Online customers are too smart to fool for long

An unbeatable proposition aims to be

“half-the-price-at-twice-the-spec”

Get your sales proposition as close to this as possible

Check what your competitors are offering and beat it

Be cheaper

and better

Be half the price at twice the spec

Keep trying until you’ve figured it out

If it’s impossible then maybe it’s time to quit and move on.

Make everyone smile with your unbeatable proposition

Part 7: The 1st effective attitude - Radical Open Mindedness

