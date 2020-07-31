6: The 4th principle of video marketing – The Unbeatable Proposition
THE B2B MARKETING VIDEO MANIFESTO PART 6
Golden marketing principle 4: Have an unbeatable proposition
Without an unbeatable proposition you’ll eventually lose
Online customers are too smart to fool for long
An unbeatable proposition aims to be
“half-the-price-at-twice-the-spec”
Get your sales proposition as close to this as possible
Check what your competitors are offering and beat it
Be cheaper
and better
Be half the price at twice the spec
Keep trying until you’ve figured it out
If it’s impossible then maybe it’s time to quit and move on.
Make everyone smile with your unbeatable proposition
Monthly offers and 10% off
your first order