6 – Lead by example. Stay strong together
12 Step Recovery Plan
6: Lead by example. Stay strong together.
A series of almost-zero-budget social videos can get your key messages to audiences that need to know.
So you can gauge the impact, we make the first one free.
For a series, we can produce 60-second videos (125-word script) for £50 each.
A series makes a powerful combination to keep everyone on board with your plans.
It gets your message across regularly.
Quote of the week: “A leader is best when people barely know he exists, when his work is
done, his aim fulfilled, they will say: “we did it ourselves”. Lao Tsu
Coming soon - Step 7: Recovery vigilance. Know your marketplace. Who’s affected.
HELP YOUR COLLEAGUES - SHARE THIS BLOG
recent posts