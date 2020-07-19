FAQ: How long should my induction video be?

Animated inductions are typically 10-15 mins long.

The content is based on your existing presentation - which is normally much longer.

To estimate the length of your video:

Do a word count on your existing presentation

- divide this by 130, the speed a voiceover speaks in words per minute.

The result is your video length in minutes.

eg a 1,500 word presentation, divided by 130 is 11.5 mins runtime.

Knowing this, you request an exact quote and compare like for like.

No more guessing.

Learn more about our low cost animated safety video here.